1 Dead, Medevacs Called, Unruly Crowd Causes Chaos During H2Oi Show In Wildwood (VIDEO)

One person died in a series of accidents during unsanctioned car show H2oi in Wildwood Saturday, Sept. 24, 6abc reports (scroll for video).

The fatal crash on Atlantic and Burk avenues was among several other collisions in which multiple medevacs were called, according to witnesses and various news reports.

The George Redding Bridge was closed around 10 p.m. due to "ongoing issues" with the car meet, police said. Mayor Pete Byron called Gov. Phil Murphy for additional support. Police from Ocean City, Atlantic City, Upper, Middle, and Lower Cape May responded, officials said.

This year's event had been moved to Wildwood from Ocean City, MD, and had been branded as a "laid back" and "chill" event.

A disturbing video shows dozens of people dancing during the unsanctioned rally, preventing officers from moving at all.

Police did not immediately release how many people were injured, the number of crashes or details.

Have footage? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.