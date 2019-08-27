1 Dead, 27 Infected In Morris County Golf Club Hepatitis A Outbreak

A person infected by a Hepatitis A outbreak at a Morris County country club has died, state health officials said.

The person -- whose identification has not been released -- and 27 others were sickened in the outbreak that occurred between June 9 and 30 at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club, News12 reports.

The outbreak stemmed from a former food handler at the club.

An on-site investigation of the club found its food services were in compliance with hand hygiene and glove use.

People who may have been exposed were notified on July 5.

Symptoms of the illness include:

Fever

Stomach pain

Tiredness

Diarrhea

Poor appetite

Vomiting

Dark yellow urine

Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice)

Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.