News Story About NJ Christmas Shooting Is Fake, Made With AI, Police Say

An article published on Newsbreak claims a person was shot on the 100 block of West Broad Street and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was investigating was all fake.

The report goes on to bemoan the state of gun violence in small towns in America.

But the article was written by artificial intelligence and a disclaimer at the end said "it may contain errors."

According to police, it was "entirely false."

"Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described," police said. "It seems this 'news' outlet's AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers."

