Newly Minted Millionaire! Powerball Ticket Sold In Essex County Wins $1 Mil

It was a magical Monday for a Powerball player in Essex County.

ShopRite in Livingston

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A Powerball ticket sold in Livingston matched all five numbers in the drawing held on Monday, June 17, winning $1 million. The ticket was sold at Shop Rite on South Livingston Ave.

They were the only player in the country to win the big prize.

This is the second lottery ticket in three days to win $1 million in North Jersey. A Mega Millions ticket sold in New Milford won $1 million on Friday, June 14.

The winning numbers were 30, 48, 53, 58, 66 and the red Powerball was 9.

