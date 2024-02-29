Newly Minted Millionaire: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $2M In South Jersey

One lucky Powerball lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls for the Wednesday, Feb. 28, drawing.

The ticket won a $1 million second-tier prize. The ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the win to $2 million, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Smoker’s Outlet, 123 W. Clements Bridge, Runnemede in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 28, drawing were: 16, 26, 29, 38 and 50. The Red Power Ball number was 06. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $443 million for the Saturday, March 2, drawing.

