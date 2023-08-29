Newly Minted Millionaire! Jersey City Lotto Player Wins Big

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls in the Powerball drawing on Monday, August 28, winning the $1 million grand prize. The ticket was purchased with a Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

The ticket was sold at Gary's Sweet Shoppe in Jersey City. The winning numbers for the Monday, August 28, drawing were: 04, 06, 25, 55 and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Power Play was 2X.

