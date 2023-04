A lottery ticket matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in the Thursday, April 20 drawing, netting the winner $1.4 million. The ticket was sold at Krauszer's in Park Ridge.

The winning numbers were 05, 08, 21, 38 and 40 and the XTRA number was 02.

