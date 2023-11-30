Newark Rapper Tsu Surf Gets 5 Years, No Parole, For Leadership Role In Armed, Violent Drug Gang

The 32-year-old rapper – whose real name is Rahjon Cox -- was one of 10 reputed members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips charged under federal RICO statutes following a massive North Jersey roundup last year.

A total of 42 targets in all were arrested in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare.

Rather than risk the possibility of a much more severe sentence if he’d been convicted at a trial, Cox took a deal from the government.

He pleaded guilty this past April to conspiracy and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Cox must serve out the entire sentence handed down on Thursday, Nov. 30, by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Wigenton sentenced Cox to three years of supervised release and fined him $15,000.

To attack the Rollin’ 60s and a number of similar street gangs operating in North Jersey, federal authorities in Newark used the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, which Congress adopted more than 50 years ago to pursue mobsters.

Although RICO is hardly used against the Mob anymore, its definition makes it a nearly foolproof tool against street gangs, corporations, politicians and managed care companies. All it requires prosecutors to prove is that someone participated in a pattern of crimes connected to an “enterprise.”

Cox was known in the battle rap scene for his performances at various SMACK/URL events. He featured NBA star Kevin Durant in the song “Want It” and his 2021 album “Until Further Notice” included pairings with, among others, Faolous, Mozzy and Young M.A.

The album “Disparu” dropped in November 2022, just weeks after his arrest.

Fellow Brick City artist Wyclef Jean called for the battle rapper’s freedom during the VMA Awards this past September.

Cox joined the Rollin’ 60s in 2015, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

He shot at, but didn’t hit, a member of the rival Rollin' 47 Neighborhood Crips" who returned fire on March 18, 2017, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Cox was also found with two loaded guns -- a .40-caliber Beretta Px4 Storm and a 9mm Taurus Brazil handgun -- even though he was prohibited by federal law, as a previously convicted felon, from in any way possessing firearms, they said.

He “held a leadership role” when the case was made against him last year, according to Sellinger.

And he didn’t go quietly.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force seized Cox after he barricaded himself in an associate’s Jersey City home on Wilkinson Avenue on Oct. 13, 2022.

A Jersey City Emergency Services Unit with negotiations also responded. With the place surrounded, Cox had no choice but to surrender. He’s remained held at the Essex County Jail ever since.

