Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Newark Police Car Struck, Stolen Car Thieves Captured After Crash In Garfield

Two suspects were captured Wednesday after they struck a Newark police car with a stolen vehicle that then crashed in Garfield.

Police grabbed two of three occupants who bailed out of the stolen vehicle after it crashed in Garfield.

Police grabbed two of three occupants who bailed out of the stolen vehicle after it crashed in Garfield.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Initial details were scant.

Garfield police spotted the orange 2020 BMW M4 in the area of Semel Avenue and Prospect Street around noontime March 27, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

As they approached, the driver reversed and hit a utility pole, causing a fire, he said.

Three occupants bailed out and ran, the captain said. Garfield officers quickly caught two of them.

A Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit was among the responders who helped search for the third.

CHECK BACK THURSDAY FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE