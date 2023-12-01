Newark Bank Robber With Hot Pink Exploding Dye Convicted (Video)

On July 3, 2021, Esau Grant walked into the Springfield Avenue bank and passed a note to a teller that read: I have a gun, give me all the money from the register please and no one will get hurt," Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Grant made off with $2,300 and was captured with hot pink exploding dye on surveillance camera. He was captured two days later.

Grant was convicted of second degree robbery after a one-day trial and will be sentenced in January.

