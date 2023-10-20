Rain 63°

New TV Series Films Across Monmouth County — Including At Restaurant Owned By Former NY Giant

A new TV series starring a cast of New Jersey residents will be filming around Monmouth County.

Keith Collins as Paul in "Scrawl."
Keith Collins as Paul in "Scrawl." Photo Credit: Courtesy of Keith Collins
Doug Bollinger stars in "Scrawl."
Doug Bollinger stars in "Scrawl." Photo Credit: Courtesy of Keith Collins
Cecilia Levine
"Scrawl" is television show produced by local filmmakers Doug Bollinger and Keith Collins, and at some point will be filmed inside of Simply Southern, the Belmar restaurant owned by NY Giant Rasheed Simmons. 

Producers did not say when they'd be at Simply Southern.

The show follows an ambitious writer as he discovers the true meaning of sacrificing for your art. Alongside with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Garden State music legends DJ Unique and DJ Funsize will be providing original music for the production. 

This Jersey collaboration was the brainchild of Collins and Bollinger, who put the idea together during the COVID pandemic. Collins and Bollinger have worked with other New Jersey icons like Danny Aiello, Vincent Pastore, Artie Lange and they are thrilled to be contributing to the state's growing independent film and television industry.

A release date for "Scrawl" has not yet been announced. Follow the show's Facebook page for updates.

