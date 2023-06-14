Partly Cloudy 73°

New Restaurant Opens At North Jersey Holiday Inn

Diners in Bergen County have a new option for dinner- right at their local Holiday Inn.

The Hangar Lounge
The Hangar Lounge Photo Credit: Stacy Wilbur
Sam Barron

The Hangar Lounge at the Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands completed the final stage of its recent renovation and recently reopened to the public. The restaurant features traditional American fare with curtailed cocktails and craft beers.

“This is no longer simply a hotel sports bar," said Jennifer Fland, the general manager of the hotel. "It’s an exciting new food and beverage destination that complements the newly renovated lobby, shared spaces and guest rooms.

Offerings include pasta primavera, a BBQ burger and a BLT wrap. The Hanger Lounge also offers a deal for families- up two kids 11 and under eat free per an adult ordering the main menu. 

