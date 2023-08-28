New North Jersey Hoagie Restaurant Features 'Rhonj' Stars

PrimoHoagies is opening a new franchise in Wayne on Tuesday, August 29 at 1168 Hamburg Turnpike. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral, stars on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" will be on hand to celebrate and hopefully eat some hoagies.

The franchise is run by Felix Galinsky and Anthony Falange, who own several other franchises throughout North Jersey, with a fifth location coming to Linden at the end of the year. The duo previously ran a Planet Fitness. Galinsky said even though PrimoHoagies is a franchise, they aim to run the place like a mom and pop shop.

"There's a family feel," Galinsky said. "You're not just on an assembly line. We talk to our guests, and learn their names. We take our time with you and lead you through the menu. Once you try our product, it speaks for itself."

Galinsky said all the bread is baked in-house and comes from Liscio's Bakery in South Jersey. Their hoagies are made from a propriety recipe. Galinsky said he loves their chicken diablo, a chicken cutlet with buffalo cheese and a spicy blend of spices, along with the classic Italian combo and a cheesesteak. Galinsky promises he can give the best cheesesteak joint in Philly a run for their money.

Since opening in Mahwah three years ago, people from Wayne were frequenting the store and asking them to open there.

"We are happy to be fulling that request," Galinsky said. "I just can't wait to open. We are very excited."

Galinsky said they aim to be involved with the community, by offering discounts to first responders, teachers and students, sponsoring local sports teams and supporting the school district.

