New Milford Police Chief Joins Ranks Of Elite, Graduates From FBI Academy

Less than 1% of police officers in the United States are accepted into the FBI's prestigious National Academy in Quantico, VA, which only takes law enforcers with proven records as exceptional professionals.

It's no surprise to most that the academy accepted Clancy, 45, who was graduated proudly last week from its 286th session.

It's also no shocker that the affable chief made friends with several fellow officers -- and not only those from the U.S.

"We learned best practices for policing from all over the country and all over the world," Clancy said. "I made great personal and professional relationships that will last a lifetime."That includes connections with officers from Belgium, Germany, Ghana, Tokyo, Connecticut, Utah, Texas and California.

Raised in New Milford, Clancy joined the department more than 22 years ago after beginning his law enforcement career at the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and then made lieutenant three years later.

Clancy’s assignments included patrol tour commander, internal affairs officer, police radios and telecommunications officer and Fire Department liaison. He also was a member of the Bergen County Rapid Deployment Force from 2007-2018.

Clancy got a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College in New Rochelle and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

He's kept a promise he made when he became chief in 2019 to keep New Milford considered among the safest municipalities in New Jersey. He's also made it a point to keep learning.

Clancy attended the academy with 237 other law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.

Together, they completed 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

Clancy returned to New Milford energized and eager to share his newly-acquired knowledge with his department.

