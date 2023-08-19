New Jersey Takes 'Shelter': New Amazon Prime Show Films All Across Garden State

"Harlan Coben's Shelter", based on the bestselling young adult novel, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 18. The show, which is set in the fictional Kassleton, New Jersey, filmed all over the Garden State, mostly in Kearny, last summer and fall.

On "Shelter", Michael Bolitar moves to Kasselton following his father's sudden death and becomes embroiled in the mysterious disappearance of a student at his high school, with dark secrets being discovered, according to a synopsis.

Besides Kearny, you can catch a glimpse of Alpine, Bayonne, Bloomfield, East Orange, Hanover, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, Kinnelon, Little Falls, Livingston, Middletown, Millburn, Montclair, Morris Township, Morristown, ; Ogdensburg, Paterson, Sea Bright, Totowa, and Wayne according to the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission.

The show shot at well known locales like Livingston High School, Liberty State Park, East Orange General Hospital, the Little Falls Police Department and Hoboken Terminal, the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.