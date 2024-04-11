Overcast with Haze 58°

New Jersey State Police Mourns K-9 Echo, Explosive Detection Dog

Echo, who served in the New Jersey State Police K-9 unit for 11 years, was laid to rest on Thursday, April 4 due to health issues, the NJSP announced on Facebook.

Echo, a K-9 dog

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police Facebook
Sam Barron

Echo worked as an explosive detection dog, working for New Jersey's Detect and Render Safe Taskforce. Working with his partner, Sgt. Christopher Pastor, Echo conducted sweeps for the State House, state government buildings and events at MetLife Stadium, including ay Super Bowl XLVIII.

"I am so impressed by these K-9 police dogs," said one mourner. "Thank you for your service Echo, what an amazing example of canine intelligence and skill. A beautiful dog. Condolences to Sgt. Pastor and all who loved and cared for Echo."

