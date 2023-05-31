Star-Crossed NJ Wrestling Couple Featured In New Vice Docuseries

The Monmouth County natives who were high school sweethearts at Red Bank Catholic High School were profiled in "Dark Side of the Ring: Chris and Tammy" on Vice.

Candido grew up wanting to be a professional wrestler and trained at the Monster Factory in Bellmawr, working local promotions throughout New Jersey. Candido and Sytch later joined Smoky Mountain Wrestling in Tennessee in the early 90s, where Sytch's admiration for Hillary Clinton made her one of the most hated characters in the promotion.

Candido and Sytch got their big break in 1995, when they signed with the World Wrestling Federation, portraying Skip and Sunny, two fitness gurus who berated the audience for being out of shape. Sytch soon became an online sex symbol. Though the couple gained superstardom, they struggled with substance abuse issues and infidelity.

After leaving the WWF, their substance abuse issues continued as they bounced around various wrestling promotions.

Candido ended up getting sober and experienced a career resurgence working for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. While working a steel cage match, he broke his leg. Tragically, Candido suffered complications during surgery and passed away at the age of 33.

Following Candido's death, Sytch has continued to struggle with substance abuse, getting arrested for numerous DUIs in Monmouth County. In 2022, she was charged with manslaughter and DUI, following a car crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida. She faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted.

To watch the documentary, click here.

