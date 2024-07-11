Fair 89°

New Details: Man Accused Of Killing NJ Woman Also Murdered Her New Puppy, Prosecutor Says

The man accused of murdering a 21-year-old Hackettstown woman is now facing additional charges for fatally shooting her dog, authorities said.

Anthony Garvin is accused of killing Amanda Pulver and her dog.

Photo Credit: Amanda Pulver Facebook/Berks County Sheriff's Office
Sam Barron

Anthony Garvin, a 34-year-old Netcong resident was arrested and charged with killing Amanda Pulver at a home on Alphano Road in Independence Township on Thursday, June 27. Garvin was later apprehended in Berks County, PA.

On Wednesday, July 10, Garvin was charged with animal cruelty for shooting Dunkin, Pulver's 8-month old puppy, authorities said. He also faces new charges of aggravated assault for pointing a firearm at two victims, criminal mischief, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Dunkin was killed trying to protect Pulver, according to a fundraiser set up to support Pulver's family. As of Thursday, July 11, more than $39,600 has been raised.

"He was a happy-go-lucky puppy that was attached at the hip with his mom, Amanda," Jordan Delorimer, who organized the fundraiser, said. "Everywhere she went he was sure to be with her. Week after week, since he was rescued, he was spoiled with Starbucks pup-cups and traveled everywhere together."

Pulver is survived by her parents, Colleen and Darrin, and her brothers, Michael and Darrin, according to the fundraiser. Garvin is currently being held at the Berks County Jail in Pennsylvania.

