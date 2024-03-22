Netflix Murder Show Examines 'Carnegie Deli Massacre' That Killed NJ Actress

In 2001, actress Jennifer Stahl, a Mercer County native who appeared in "Dirty Dancing", was one of five people shot execution-style in an apartment above New York's iconic Carnegie Deli in midtown Manhattan.

While two people survived, three others — including Stahl — were killed in the shooting.

The case is now the subject of a new Netflix series "Homicide: New York", produced by Dick Wolf, the creator of "Law & Order," in which the detectives who cracked it, along with one survivor, are sharing their stories.

Andre Smith, a then-31-year-old Irvington resident, and Sean Salley, a New York City man, were ultimately convicted of the crimes.

Stahl's murder case is one of five of Manhattan's "grisliest cases" being examined by the five-part Netflix series, according to Netflix's "Tudum."

Others include that of a 46-year-old building cleaner who vanished; a father killed at his very own midtown business; a man found gutted and dead, floating in the lake at Central Park; and an East Harlem serial killer who targeted young Black and Latina women.

"You can read what happened [in these cases] on Wikipedia, but you don’t get the human side of the story,” executive producer Jane Lipsitz told Netflix. "You don’t have the context of the victim’s families and friends. That obviously is a huge part of it, and really creates some emotional connection for the audience."

To view the "Homicide: New York" trailer, click here.

