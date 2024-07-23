Fog/Mist 72°

Netflix Casting $20,000 Role Of Eastern European Bus Boy In Upcoming NYC Film

A brand-new Netflix show is casing for roles that pay up to $20,000.

The untitled movie will be filming in New York City in September through November, according to the casting call.

The role that needs to be filled is that of a bus boy in his 20s or 30s.

"Sweet, meek, quiet, easily confused but smart and goofy all in one," the casting call reads. "Seeking talent who is 5'9 or shorter. Ideal to have a mild accent but not essential."

The role pays approximately $20,000 for five weeks of work.

