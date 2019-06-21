Contact Us
Westfield Couple Weds Seconds Before Their Son’s Birth

Paul Milo
Paul Milo
Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo and their son, Michael Preston Gallardo. Photo Credit: Morristown Medical Center

The delivery room at Morristown Medical Center performed another function for a Westfield couple recently: wedding chapel.

Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo has been planning to marry before the birth of their son, but Margaritondo went into labor on Memorial Day, weeks before her due date, News 4 New York reports .

At Morristown Medical Center, the couple asked staff if there was a way for them to wed before the arrival of their baby. The couple already had their marriage license.

Gallardo said the staff was “incredible,” with one nurse even attempting to get ordained online before an on-call chaplain was located who did the honors -- and right in the nick of time.

Michael Preston Gallardo was born less than a minute later.

