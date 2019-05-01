WATCH: Nurse From Cranford Back On The Job After Losing Her Right Arm

Nearly two years ago, a vacation with friends to Texas turned tragic for Kristina DeJesus Barquin, whose right arm was severed when she was accidentally pulled into a boat propeller while sailing on Lake Austin.

But DeJesus Barquin, 32, hasn't let her traumatic injury stop her. The Cranford resident, who used her nursing training to direct the rescuers who came to her aid , underwent extensive rehabilitation, including learning to use her left hand for everyday tasks.

Now, DeJesus Barquin is now back on the job at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, CBS2 New York reports.

Watch the above segment from CBS2 for more.

