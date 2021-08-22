Contact Us
Victim Seriously Wounded In Shooting On Passaic Street

Jerry DeMarco
Passaic police
Passaic police Photo Credit: Raulis Rodriguez

Gunfire that erupted on a Passaic Street seriously wounded a Paterson man and left two bullets holes in the rear window of his assailant’s vehicle, responders said.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the Passaic Street shooting between 4th and Essex streets shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle apparently belonging to his assailant was found parked and unoccupied – with the bullet holes – up the block near Bergen Street, responders said.

It was unclear who fired the shots that hit it.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Nor did they update the victim’s condition in a brief release issued shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. 

