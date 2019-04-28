UPDATE: 'Outstanding' Union Teen Active In ROTC Dies In Car Crash

A Union High School student who came from a family of firefighters and belonged to the school's junior ROTC program has died, the New Jersey Veterans Network said Sunday.

According to the State Police, Anthony Steitz, 17, suffered serious injuries in a car crash Saturday night.

He was driving eastbound on I-78 in Watchung around 11:30 p.m. when his sedan left the roadway and crashed into some trees. No other vehicles were involved, Sgt. Jeff Flynn of the State Police said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Sunday.

Steitz was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Flynn said. Michael D. Boll of the New Jersey Veterans Network confirmed his death Sunday afternoon.

"On behalf of the New Jersey Veterans Network I would like to share something about this outstanding young man. Anthony volunteered countless hours for the team and he always wanted to do more for our veterans!" said Boll, who also recently retired from the Union Police Department.

"It's young men like this that makes us feel good about the future!"

Steitz had joined the New Jersey National Gaurd and was set to go on duty this summer, Boll said.

Steitz "will be truly missed," Boll added.

Others who knew him and the family also praised the young man.

"He was a wonderful kid! May God watch over his family right now," one woman wrote in an online message.

