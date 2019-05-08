Scholarship Started In Memory Of Glen Ridge Woman, 24

Eva Jean McWilliams- Ward of Glen Ridge died July 28. She was 24.

A college student at the time of her death, she is survived by parents Christopher Ward and Kathleen McWilliams; sisters Keegan and Christina Claire McWilliams-Ward; and her grandfather Michael Ward. She is predeceased by grandparents Jean Mary Potter-Ward and Richard and Phyliis Jean Peters McWilliams.

Phoenix Recovery LLC is creating "Eva's Memorial Scholarship Fund" in her memory. The fund will assist women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction who need assistance in getting to a sober living environment.

Donations to the fund can be made via Venmo (look for @PhoenixRecovery-LLC). In the "what's it for" section , write "Eva's Memorial Scholarship."

For those who do not have a Venmo account, a message can be sent to Phoenix Recovery LLC directly via Facebook t o request information about supporting this scholarship fund.

Arrangements were by the O'Boyle Funeral Home of Bloomfield . Internment was private.

