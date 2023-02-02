PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job

Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41.

Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born in Upper Darby and later graduated from Delaware County Community College and Widener University, loved ones wrote in her obituary.

She worked as a pharmacy technician and put down roots in Eddystone Borough where she raised her five children — Kailee, Ceaira, Joshua, Carleigh, and Mason — before eventually settling in Pennsville, her obit says.

Now, the communities she left behind are stepping up to ensure her kids are taken care of. Just days after her passing, Chrissie's friend Machele Kortum set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family tread water in their time of grief.

"In her honor, we are looking to raise $50,000 to not only cover the cost of funeral expenses but to help support her children during this time and going forward," Machele wrote on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

As of Thursday, Feb. 2, the campaign has raised a staggering $42,000 — money that Machele hopes will help the family as they "put the pieces back together."

Chrissie's loved ones remember her as a fun-loving and dedicated mom who enjoyed trips down the shore with family, parties with neighbors, and nights at the casino with her best friends, her obituary says.

In addition to her children, Chrissie Severino leaves behind her father, Ron Severino, her grandmother, Marianne Batchelor, two sisters, Jaci and Roni, a brother, Nick, and many loving relatives.

"Everyone will feel the hole left by her passing," family members wrote in her obit. "She was one-of-a-kind."

