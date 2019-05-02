Nutley Family Mourning Baby Hannah, A 'Fighter' Whose Organs Will Help Others

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in memory of Hannah Gwinner, a baby girl from Nutley who died Monday just a few months shy of her second birthday.

Hannah was born with Abernethy Malformation, a rare vascular condition that was discovered when Taryn Gwinner was pregnant with Hannah. Taryn and her husband Brian were "plagued with worry and fear" throughout the rest of the pregnancy, Taryn Gwinner wrote, but the newborn received treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago avoid "what most research said was an inevitable liver transplant," Taryn Gwinner said.

Despite her grueling medical challenges -- including a lengthy hospital stay -- Hannah was on the mend and due for a checkup when she suddenly fell ill on Easter Sunday, April 21. Scar tissue from an earlier surgery caused a bowel obstruction, which led to a cascade of medical problems, including profound brain damage.

Her parents opted to keep Hannah on life support for an extra day so that her organs could be donated.

