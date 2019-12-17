LITTLE HERO: Quick-Thinking 4-Year-Old In Franklin Saves Mom's Life

Police in Franklin are preparing to honor a little girl who kept her cool when her mother suffered a medical episode earlier this month.

Emergency dispatchers Julie Kozo and Olivia Klein received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m Dec. 6 from Isla Glaser. The four-year-old told the dispatchers that her mother had fallen and needed help. A Franklin police spokesman said the poised little girl gave the dispatchers all the information needed to get help to the home as quickly as possible.

Officers Frank Mahon and Michael Casey arrived and found the door locked. Talking through the door they instructed Isla to pull a chair up to the door and unlock it. When the officers entered they found Haley Glaser on the floor, unconscious.

As the officers and medical personnel were tending to Haley Glaser, her daughter tended to her younger siblings -- a two-ear-old and twin infants -- by serving them breakfast and assuring them that "mommy was going to be OK," police said in a release.

Haley spent four days in the hospital and is now home, where she continues to recuperate.

The police officers and 911 dispatchers will meet with Isla Wednesday afternoon to commend her "for a job well done," police also said.

