Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Neighbors

LITTLE HERO: Quick-Thinking 4-Year-Old In Franklin Saves Mom's Life

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Isla Glaser
Isla Glaser Photo Credit: Franklin Township police

Police in Franklin are preparing to honor a little girl who kept her cool when her mother suffered a medical episode earlier this month.

Emergency dispatchers Julie Kozo and Olivia Klein received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m Dec. 6 from Isla Glaser. The four-year-old told the dispatchers that her mother had fallen and needed help. A Franklin police spokesman said the poised little girl gave the dispatchers all the information needed to get help to the home as quickly as possible.

Officers Frank Mahon and Michael Casey arrived and found the door locked. Talking through the door they instructed Isla to pull a chair up to the door and unlock it.  When the officers entered they found Haley Glaser on the floor, unconscious.

As the officers and medical personnel were tending to Haley Glaser, her daughter tended to her younger siblings -- a two-ear-old and twin infants -- by serving them breakfast and assuring them that "mommy was going to be OK," police said in a release.

Haley spent four days in the hospital and is now home, where she continues to recuperate.

The police officers and 911 dispatchers will meet with Isla Wednesday afternoon to commend her "for a job well done," police also said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.