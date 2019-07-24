LIFESAVER NEEDS YOUR HELP: GoFundMe Started For Ailing Elizabeth EMT

A fundraiser has been launched on behalf of an emergency medical technician who collapsed while on duty this week.

Yojany Mejia suffered two aneurysms and is now being treated at JFK Medical Center, according to the GoFundMe page started for her and Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers , a professional organization.

The funds will help with various ongoing expenses while she’s recuperating.

“She is a person that wears her heart on her sleeve and has a heart of gold….I am hoping & praying we can all chip in a little to help her out in her time of need,” her sister wrote.

“EMT Mejia always has a smile on her face and has been a great co-worker amongst the Police, Fire and EMS in Elizabeth,” the fire officers group said.

To donate, click here.

