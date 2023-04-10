Hoboken Doctor Fighting Glioblastoma Sees Surge Of Community Support

A doctor is in for the fight of his life, and the Hoboken community is standing behind him.

A GoFundMe has been created for Dr. Ahntu Vu, a 28-year-old 2nd year resident at Hoboken University Medical Center Family Medicine Program, as he battles a terminal stage four diagnosis of Glioblastoma Multiforme. As of Monday, April 10, $23,813 has been raised from 223 donors.

"Anhtu has shown himself to be a caring, compassionate, relatable, funny, and down-to-earth guy," Judy Joseph, who organized the fundraiser, said. "He leaves his patients feeling well attended to and cared for and has shown his deep passion for sports medicine by playing tennis regularly and by volunteering at local high school football games."

Vu's symptoms began in February, when he started having headaches and dizziness and doctors eventually diagnosed him with Glioblastoma. There is no cure for Glioblastoma and most adults survive for about 15 months. Vu's symptoms have recently worsened as the tumor has progress. Despite the diagnosis, Vu's attitude remains positive, Joseph said.

"Anhtu is not a quitter and never will be," Joseph said. "He cannot fight this battle on his own. In order to receive the best care, he will need additional funds to seek further research as well as clinical trials."

Joseph said Vu's parents are dealing with having to pay back his student loans, while also trying to fund the best care for their son.

"Please consider supporting Anhtu and his family," Joseph said. "This fight is not only for him, but for others who also suffer from this aggressive cancer."

To donate, click here.

