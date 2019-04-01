Contact Us
Help Available 'On The Spot' For Opioid Addicts At Unique Passaic County Community Meeting

Jerry DeMarco
“Breaking Barriers / Building Bridges” aims to provide “an inspirational, hopeful and almost theater-like performance that will leave you with many resources and a feeling of hope for your loved ones." Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

Arresting dealers and users is only part of the fight against opioid addiction, said Passaic County Sheriff Richad H. Berdnik, who is co-hosting a unique event that will focus on treatment options.

“Help will be available on the spot,” the sheriff said.

“Addiction affects many throughout our county and several of us know someone, or someone who knows someone, who may have an opioid addiction,” Berdnik said. “We need to break the cycle of addiction by building bridges with our community.”

With presentations by various specialists and former addicts, including a panel Q&A, the organizers hope to attract parents, students, educators and health care professionals.

It begins at 5 p.m April 9 at the Passaic County Technical Institute ( see flyer, above ).

