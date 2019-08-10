Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Pregnant Passenger Busted Shooting Heroin In Route 17 Stop
Neighbors

Fundraiser Started For Belleville Man Hurt Clinging To Hood Of Stolen Car

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
James Dillon was seriously injured trying to stop two thieves from making off with the family car Tuesday.
James Dillon was seriously injured trying to stop two thieves from making off with the family car Tuesday. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The daughter of the Belleville man who was critically injured trying to prevent two thieves from making off with the family car Tuesday has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical expenses.

“My father is the most hardworking man I know and would do absolutely anything to protect his family. He is and always will be my personal hero. With me going away to college, I am worried about his recovery and how to financially give him the support that he needs,” Angela Dillon wrote about her father, James.

At around 7 a.m., two men entered the Dillons’ High Street home shortly after James Dillon returned from working a night shift. The burglars grabbed car and house keys, then jumped into the family’s Lincoln SUV, the family said.

Dillon jumped on the hood of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the theft as the car was driven off. Police believe Dillon hung on for about two miles before he fell off near Bridge and Mill streets, suffering serious injuries, including bleeding on the brain.

“What we are most worried about is his current brain bleed which is being monitored closely. We are happy he is stable, but he won't be able to work for a few weeks,” his daughter wrote.

The thieves were reportedly captured in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.