Fundraiser Started For Belleville Man Hurt Clinging To Hood Of Stolen Car

The daughter of the Belleville man who was critically injured trying to prevent two thieves from making off with the family car Tuesday has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical expenses.

“My father is the most hardworking man I know and would do absolutely anything to protect his family. He is and always will be my personal hero. With me going away to college, I am worried about his recovery and how to financially give him the support that he needs,” Angela Dillon wrote about her father, James.

At around 7 a.m., two men entered the Dillons’ High Street home shortly after James Dillon returned from working a night shift. The burglars grabbed car and house keys, then jumped into the family’s Lincoln SUV, the family said.

Dillon jumped on the hood of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the theft as the car was driven off. Police believe Dillon hung on for about two miles before he fell off near Bridge and Mill streets, suffering serious injuries, including bleeding on the brain.

“What we are most worried about is his current brain bleed which is being monitored closely. We are happy he is stable, but he won't be able to work for a few weeks,” his daughter wrote.

The thieves were reportedly captured in Newark.

