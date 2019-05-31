Contact Us
Fundraiser For Family In Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old, Mom, Grandma

Kiara Hernandez, 4, died in a vehicle crash over the weekend that also claimed the lives of her mother and grandmother.
Kiara Hernandez, 4, died in a vehicle crash over the weekend that also claimed the lives of her mother and grandmother. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A GoFundme campaign has been launched on behalf of a family that lost members of three generations over the Memorial Day weekend.

Ordina Castro De La Cruz, 47, Mayelin Brito-Castro, 32, and her 4-year-old daughter Kiara Hernandez died when their minivan was struck by another vehicle in Sheldon, N.Y., May 26. Six other people, who all belonged to the same Perth Amboy family, were hurt in the crash, which occurred as they were traveling to Niagra Falls over the Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the family’s minivan was hit by a drunk driver who ran a stop sign.

Among those injured were four other children: two other four-year-olds, a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The funds from the campaign will help with funeral expenses and other support for the family.

