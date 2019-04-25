Family With Essex Roots Boasts 10 Generations Of Guys Named William Williams

William Williams X -- as in "the tenth" -- was recently interviewed by The New York Post on his unique name, which also embodies a family tradition going back more than 150 years.

“TSA agents say, ‘Are you for real? Are you really William Williams? Why did your parents do that to you?’ ”the 27-year-old told the newspaper. “I say, ‘My parents didn’t have a choice.’ ”

That's because having a male with that distinctly alliterative name is a longstanding practice in the family that dates at least to the mid-19th century, WIlliams, a New Jersey native now living in Brooklyn, explained.

His father, William Williams No. 9, once served as mayor of Livingston and is now a municipal court judge there. William "Bull" Willaims VII was a Newark police officer and a WWI veteran, and No. 8 served in WWII and as a sheriff's officer.

Williams said that his longtime girlfriend, should they get married and have a son, understands that "I don’t want to be that one out of the 10 to break the lineage. This is bigger than me. I’m just a link in the chain.”

