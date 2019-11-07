Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HER? Reward Boosted For Missing Sussex County Seeing Eye Dog
Neighbors

Family With Autistic, Diabetic Kids Needs Help After Bayonne Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A fire in Bayonne was brought under control in about an hour Wednesday but not before heavily damaging two homes.
A fire in Bayonne was brought under control in about an hour Wednesday but not before heavily damaging two homes. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Several people were affected by a devastating fire that heavily damaged two multifamily homes in Bayonne Wednesday evening . Fortunately, there were only minor injuries reported.

Unfortunately, nearly 40 residents lost their homes, including one family of 10 that is now seeking the community's help.

Faith Garcia has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of her large family, which includes infants as well as two autistic children. One of the babies has Type 2 diabetes, the medicine for which was lost in the fire, she said.

To help out, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.