Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Neighbors

Family In Union Coping With Second Devastating House Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Fire heavily damaged a Union home -- for the second time in less than a decade.
Fire heavily damaged a Union home -- for the second time in less than a decade. Photo Credit: Facebook

Seven years after fire heavily damaged their home, a family in Union are trying to cope with yet another fire -- one that has left them homeless.

The fire broke out on Revere Avenue near the Maplewood border Sunday night. Union and Maplewood firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 90 minutes but the home sustained heavy damage.

Union fire officials said it was the second time they had been to the house for a fire.

The family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to ask the public's help.

"With a heavy heart and a GRATEFUL spirit I am announcing for those who may not know, my family has experience the loss of our home by fire for the SECOND time in seven years. I cannot express how grateful and blessed I am to still stand strong with each and everyone of them. We are heart broken and don’t know what to do, how to feel or even what to think. The fire destroyed everything and most importantly took all 9 of us out of our home; not to mention our dog Willow," organizers said.

The campaign had reached more than $800 in pledges within a few hours of being launched.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.