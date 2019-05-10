ER Nurse From Union County Needs Help In Cancer Fight

As an emergency room nurse for the last 13 years, Jennifer Noone has helped countless people in medical distress. Now, she finds herself in need of help.

Noone, who attended Roselle Catholic High School and Kean University, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma in February. A rare form of cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma affects only about 1 in 100,000 Americans.

The experienced nurse contracted a sinus infection in January and knew something was wrong when it wasn’t clearing up. A visit to the doctor confirmed that she was very sick and had to begin an aggressive course of treatment.

Noone, 38, is now undergoing chemotherapy and proton therapy to keep the cancer from invading her brain stem, but conventional treatment carried the risk of leaving Noone blind and paralyzed. Her sister, who created a GoFundMe campaign on Noone’s behalf, said the treatment she has now undertaken to avoid those risks is not covered under Noone’s insurance and is very expensive. She has already used up her sick time.

“We would like you to know who she really is underneath all that exterior strength. She loves her family fiercely without abandon. Her group of best friends have been in her life for 25 years which is a testament to the type of friend she is to others,” her sister wrote.

Watching all the people rally around her with the cancer news is evidence of how loved and respected she is by all who know her. Jen is a nurse leader who loves what she does and the people that work for her. She has dedicated her life to helping others. She cares for all people the way she would her own family and now is the one in need of care.”

