Donate Directly To Restore Franklin Lakes Church Demolished By Arson Fire

Those who want to donate to the rebuilding of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes can do so directly instead of responding to what could be bogus GoFundMe campaigns."Father John Job and the staff of Most Blessed Sacrament Church are very appreciative for the outpouring of support and prayers from not only our parishioners but also the community," a statement issued Thursday said. "Many people have reached out to us in regards to donating for the restoration of the church."

You can mail a check to:

Most Blessed Sacrament Church787 Franklin Lake RoadFranklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Please make sure to specify "MBS Restoration" on your donation.

A 26-year-old borough resident was charged in Wednesday's pre-dawn arson fire.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/police-fire/prosecutor-resident-26-used-gasoline-cigarette-lighter-to-ignite-franklin-lakes-church-fire/780472/

No fewer than three GoFundMe accounts sprung up soon after, including one created by someone whom local police, government and religious officials said they'd never heard of. They all urged that donations be made directly to Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

James Mayer COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

