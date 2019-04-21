Community Rallies For Hudson County Sheriff's Officer Battling Breast Cancer

A law enforcement officer and mom from North Bergen is fighting breast cancer, the disease that claimed her mother's life 12 years ago.

Cindy Molina Vazquez, 42, who has been diligent about getting breast exams in the wake of her mother's death, recently discovered she had a Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma.

Vazquez, a Hudson County Sheriff's Officer, and her husband are to maintain a normal environment for their 7-year-old daughter as she battles her illness. Vazquez is also harvesting her eggs for future fertility treatments.

Unable to work until her health improves, the officer has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family defray medical expenses.

More than $3,500 had been raised as of Sunday evening.

Cindy Vazquez.

"All I ask is that my family be ok through this process and not be stressed any more than necessary," she said.

" I won’t be able to work until I’m ok and healthy again. So I’m reaching out to those that can help us get through this time. We will appreciate anything that you can give to us."

Click here to donate.

