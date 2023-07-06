Neighbors Help Hydrate Firefighters Dousing Garage Blaze In Mahwah

The fire broke out on Sherwood Avenue, a mile from the state line, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Working swiftly in the 90-degree heat, crews needed less than 10 minutes to keep the blaze from doing serious damage to the home just 10 feet away.

Mahwah Rescue and the township's other fire companies all responded. Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Ramsey, Suffern, Tallman and Hillburn.

Township building officials were requested, along with a utility crew.

******

NOTE: The responding departments listed in the story were those reported to Daily Voice from responders at the scene. Did we miss any? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK). THANK YOU!

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.