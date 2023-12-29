Neighboring PDs Combine To Nab Fleeing NYC Trio After Brazen Marshalls Heist

Wyckoff police issued an alert after witnesses reported seeing a man and two women flee the Boulder Run shopping center off Franklin Avenue in a red 2018 Jeep.

The thieves had just pushed shopping carts stuffed with more than $1,000 worth of clothing, toys and fragrances out the door to the vehicle, Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Franklin Lakes police stopped the Jeep near the border of both towns off the corner of Old Mill and Lawlins roads nearly two miles away, the lieutenant said.

One of the suspects, Armando Nazario, 47, of the Bronx, also was carrying opioid pills without a prescription and what was believed to be crack, according to Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs.

Nazario and the two women -- identified as Donna Diehl, 49, also of the Bronx, and Monica Lynn Rosado, 32, of Staten Island -- were turned over to Wyckoff police, Soto said.They, like Nazario, were charged with shoplifting and receiving stolen property, he said.

All three were processed and then released under New Jersey’s bail reform law, the lieutenant said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.