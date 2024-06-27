Natasha Lyonne TV Show Casting Talent From Tri-State Area

The second season of Peacock's "Poker Face," the acclaimed TV show starring Lyonne, is seeking talent from Hoboken, Jersey City and Newark for background roles for shoots in July.

The show is looking for bikers with motorcycles between the ages of 25 and 65. Bikers should be skilled riders who are comfortable riding a short distance on camera and are asked to provide their own motorcycles and helmets.

"Bonus if you can provide your own leather riding gear," the listing said.

The role pays $226 a day.

"Poker Face" is also looking for people to play indie film crew members between the ages of 21 and 50.

"Tattoos, piercings, different hair colors and styles are welcome," according to the listing, though the tattoos must be cleared by the artist.

The role pays $216 a day.

Want to play a biker, but without the inconvenience of being alive? "Poker Face" is also casting for someone to play a dead biker woman between the ages of 70 and 99.

"This role will work on camera portraying a dead body," the listing said. "Must be comfortable lying still, holding breath, to portray dead."

The role, which pays $216 a day, is looking for an older woman with a "cool biker chick vibe," according to the listing.

"Poker Face" is also looking for a "kid at the beach," an "elderly Florida couple," and "go-go dancer film characters," according to the listing. The male go-go dancers are required to appear shirtless while the women will "likely be scantily clad," according to the listing.

To the view the listing and apply, click here.

