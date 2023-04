The Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket carrying the SubTEC-9 is set to launch between 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. See map above for where and how long the rocket will be visible.

The mission is to test new technology projects being developed by the NASA Sounding Rockets Program Office.

The launch was initially set for Monday, April 24, but was scrubbed due to issues with payload instrumentation.

