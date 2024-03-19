NASA Rocket Launch May Be Visible Across Eastern Seaboard

Rocket Lab's Electron, a 59-foot rocket weighing 28,000 pounds, is set to blast off from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, March 21, with a four-hour launch window running through 6:30 a.m., NASA said.

The mission, named NROL-123, is a dedicated launch for NRO (National Reconnaissance Office).

The Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, and — weather permitting — will be visible to residents throughout much of the East Coast.

The launch can also be viewed online through Rocket Lab’s of the event on their YouTube channel. The stream will begin about 40 minutes before the opening of the launch window.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.