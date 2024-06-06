Nabbed: Second Teen Wanted For Paterson Murder From Last Fall Captured In Pennsy

The arrest of Brayan Caraballo follows the seizure of a 16-year-old boy three weeks after the Oct. 3 broad-daylight ambush at the corner of Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Jerrell Wright was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center shortly after the 3:47 p.m. shooting, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Two other men – one 19 from Elmwood Park and the other 57 from Paterson – survived their injuries, Valdes and Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

The juvenile remained detained, they said.

Passaic County authorities, meanwhile, are working to have Caraballo extradited to New Jersey to face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

