'My Dream Came True': New Café Opens In North Jersey

Nedelkoski, who emigrated from Macedonia in 2013, recently opened Soma Café and Creperie Cuisines at 41 W Prospect Street in Waldwick. Nedelkoski said she had long dreamed of opening her own place, having spent years working in diners, restaurants and cafes.

"It's in my blood," Nedelkoski said. "My dream was to buy a food truck but I saw this little café and knew this was going to be mine."

Like the name suggests, Soma Café and Creperie Cusines specializes in crepes. Nedelkoski makes her crepes using a special machine she got from Europe.

Having been open for two weeks, Nedelkoski is really enjoying the experience of being a restaurateur, especially in Waldwick.

"I'm so happy," Nedelkoski, a Garfield native, said. "The customers are very nice and the town is beautiful. Everything is so perfect. It's a perfect location, next to the train station."

Customers have raved about the crepes and are also enjoying the gelatos, pastries and European style coffee.

Nedelkoski said customers really like the ambience of the café, which features indoor and outdoor seating, offering a European feel.

"We're giving people a taste of Europe," Nedelkoski said.

Nedelkoski said she's just happy being able to serve people.

"This is the job I really want to do," Nedelkoski said. "I love my job, I love to be around people. My dream came true."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.