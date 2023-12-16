Fair 52°

Murphy Warns NJ Residents To Prepare For Heavy Rain, Flooding, Strong Winds

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is warning residents of a powerful storm expected to slam the region this weekend.

<p>Between two and three inches of rain is expected across New Jersey this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.</p>

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
The "powerhouse" storm expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17 will have the look and feel of a tropical system, AccuWeather says.

A flood watch has been issued for nearly the entire state, along with greater Philadelphia and the Poconos/Lehigh Valley. 

Between two and three inches of rain is expected across the state, the National Weather Service says.

While this weekend's storm will look similar to last weekend's, more coastal flooding is expected this time around.

