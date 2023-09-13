Light Rain 73°

Murderer Used Microwave, Mop Bucket To Beat Inmate In NJ Jail: Prosecutors

A man already imprisoned for murder was sentenced to an additional 20 years for a brutal beating of an inmate in the Essex County Jail, prosecutors announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Darryl Watson
Darryl Watson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

In Sept. 2019, Darryl Watson and six inmates beat Jayshawn Boyd, a 22-year-old Newark resident with a microwave, water cooler, and an industrial mop bucket, leaving him with permanent brain damage, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Watson was convicted of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated assault in the second degree and possession of a microwave for an unlawful purpose, Stephens said. In June, Watson was sentenced to 70 years in person for murdering Fred Sims, a Newark resident, in Feb. 2019. Watson will serve the sentences consecutively, Stephens said.

