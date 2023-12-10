Murder In Franklin Lakes: Son Charged With Killing 87-Year-Old Father, Multiple Weapons Seized

David Allen Hagal, 60, was quickly taken into custody after borough police called to the home on a cul-de-sac near Route 208 found the body of George J. Hagal shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, authorities said.

The younger Hagal was charged with murder and illegal possession counts involving two different types of weapons, records show.

Exactly how his father was killed has yet to officially be determined. Authorities expect to have concrete answers following an autopsy scheduled for Monday by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

The elder Hagal, a grandfather of six, lost his wife of 63 years just this past April.

Both Teaneck natives, Elaine Pommerencke and George Hagal were graduated from the township high school. They were married in 1958 and lived in the township for 20 years.

In 1978, the couple moved into their brand-new home on Haddon Place, where George Hagal was killed.

George Hagal served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating. He was a Teaneck police officer for 12 years before handing in his gun and badge to become vice president of Carl Mellone & Son, a wholesale food dealer in town.

Hagal was a former president of the PBA Local 86, which represented officers in Teaneck, Englewood, Leonia, Ridgefield Park and Bogota. He was heavily involved in the Teaneck Boy Scouts and Little League.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is heading the patricide investigation with assistance from borough police, the ME's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Meanwhile, David Hagal remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.