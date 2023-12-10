Murder In Franklin Lakes: Senior Resident Found Slain

Local police found the deceased victim when they responded to a home at 552 Haddon Place at 7:39 a.m. Sunday, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said.

His name was temporarily being withheld pending family notifications, she said.

Rebein didn't provide an age, gender or manner of death. She also didn't say whether anyone had been arrested or identified in connection with the killing.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is running the homicide investigation with assistance from borough police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.